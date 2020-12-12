Police: Two Utah juveniles arrested, charged after allegedly telling student about possible school threat

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two Wasatch High School students who allegedly told a fellow student about a possible school threat, were arrested Saturday according to the Heber City Police Department.

In a joint statement released by the Heber City Police Department, Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office and the Wasatch County School District, the two students made the alleged possible threat statement on Friday December 11th.

The statement says the student who received the information told their parents about the alleged threat.

The parents of that student alerted authorities and the two students were taken into custody and charged with Threats of Terrorism, a 2nd-Degree Felony, and Threats Against a School, a Class-A Misdemeanor.

The incident is under investigation. The two juveniles are currently being held in a juvenile detention facility.

Officers have confirmed there is no current threat to anyone at the school, and school will resume as normal on Monday.