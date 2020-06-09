Police: Two in custody after deputies found large amounts of illicit drugs in their motel

FILMORE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two people have been arrested after police found a large amount of drugs in their motel.

Deputies say the incident happened on June 1, 2020 when detectives with the West Central Strike Force along with Millard County Sherriff’s Office Detective and deputies executed a search warrant at a motel in Filmore City.

Detectives say they were investigating the didtribution of illegal narcotics and taking place in the community.

A large amount of drugs were seized including money believed to be proceeds of illicit drug sales, according to deputies.

Detectives say they found, heroin, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, marijuana concentrate, and paraphernalia inside the room. detectives believe the illicit drugs were being sent to the Millard County area.

33-year-old Jeffrey Chandara and 20-year-old Victoria Ferraro were arrested on multiple drug distribution charges. The arrests follow a significant two-month-long investigation of illicit drug sales, according to deputies.

Deputies say it is always the intent of the Millard County Sheriff’s Office to address these types of behaviors and rather than merely interdicting the activity of individuals, they find ways to encourage alternative choices of behavior and direct assistance to those caught in the struggle of substance abuse. They added that disrupting and dismantling the level of organization as believed in this case is only one component of an overall approach to a healthier drug-free community.

LATEST NEWS STORIES: