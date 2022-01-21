Police trace gun used in fatal shooting of 2 Hunter High students

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – After a deadly shooting resulted in the death of two teens near Hunter High School, police are releasing more details about the weapon believed to have been used by the suspect and the third teen that was shot and rushed to a hospital during the incident.

15-year-old Paul Tahi and 14-year-old Tivani Lopati, both students of Hunter High School, were shot and killed in West Valley City on Jan. 13 when a dispute between two groups escalated into an altercation and ultimately, a shooting, police say.

A 14-year-old was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Police say they’ve traced the gun that was allegedly used in the shooting back to its original sale. The sale occurred in the state of Utah in 2013. Further investigation is underway to determine how the gun became involved in this incident.

It’s also been confirmed that the victims and the suspect in the case, as well as three other teens that were questioned, all attend Hunter High School.

Police say the third teen that was shot, 15-year-old Ephraim Asiata, is still recovering in the hospital and is making significant improvements.

The shooting remains under investigation.