WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men have been taken into custody after police say they were pulled over in Washington County carrying roughly $2 million dollars worth of suspected Fentanyl pills.

Rigoberto Beltran Garibay, 19, of Mexico, along with Karen Yvonne Alverez, 39, of Colorado are facing drug distribution charges in relation to this incident.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reports that a deputy stopped a white Chevy Impala on Wednesday at 11 p.m. for traffic violations on Interstate-15 near mile marker 11. The agency notes that Garibay was driving the vehicle was Alverez was positioned in the passenger’s seat.

After coming in contact with the two suspects, WCSO says that the officer’s K-9 indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, prompting a search.

According to police records, “the search resulted in over 60,000 suspected Fentanyl pills being located, with an estimated street value of over $2 million dollars.”

As a result, Garibay and Alverez were booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility on the charges previously stated.