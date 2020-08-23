Police: Suspect accidentally shoots himself after shooting victim

ROOSEVELT, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Roosevelt Saturday.

Dispatchers recieved a call at about 1 p.m. about the shooting incident and learned that the suspect after shooting the victim may have accidentally shot himself in the arm as well.

The suspect identified as Jason D. Hare reportedly had a stolen vehicle and fled the scene after the incident.

Wasatch County deputies said they searched the State Road 40-Daniel Canyon area for the stolen vehicle and found it.

The driver reportedly fled again and deputies from the Sheriff’s Office, Heber City Police, the U.S. Forest Service, and Utah State Parks worked together as they sought to apprehend the suspect.

Hare crashed on SR 189 at about milepost 23 and was safely taken into custody.

The victim shot in Roosevelt is reportedly in stable condition and is receiving medical treatment.

Hare, is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Utah County and will be transferred to jail when possible, according to deputies.