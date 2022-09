WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team (WCSAR) successfully recovered a vehicle that was submerged in Pineview Reservoir on Wednesday evening.

Courtedy of WCSAR

WCSAR says that an investigation into “how long the vehicle has been here and why it was dumped are still ongoing.”

Police report that nothing suspicious was found in the vehicle.