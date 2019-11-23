Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Police: Student shows off gun at Springville High

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Parents received a letter Friday explaining why it took two days to inform them of a possible gun spotted on campus.

The incident in question happened on Wednesday, officials say, toward the end of the school day.

On Friday, Springville Police posted about the incident to Facebook:

We had an incident at the high school this week where a student may have brought a handgun to class.The faculty was…

Posted by Springville Police Department on Friday, November 22, 2019

In a letter to parents, the district explained what happened:

Dear Parents and Students:

We are grateful for the quick action of students, faculty, administration and Springville law enforcement regarding an incident at the end of the school day on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Students were quick to inform faculty of the sighting of a weapon on a student. Our administrative team quickly informed law enforcement. Law enforcement was on campus within minutes investigating the incident.  

During the Springville law enforcement investigation, the student is not on campus.  Anytime we have a threat, the student suspect will undergo a risk assessment to determine educational placement.

You may receive questions of why information was not communicated out immediately. Our first priority is always to keep students and faculty safe. Our second priority is to send out accurate information. If this was an emergency, you would have been notified immediately. Thank you for your continued support during these difficult situations.

Springville High School has law enforcement on staff during the normal school day. Please visit with your student to remind them if they see anything suspicious to inform faculty, staff or administration. Another way to report an incident is through the SafeUT app. Reporting quickly helps to keep all students safe.

Thank you again for your support.

Sincerely,
Springville High School Administration    

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Crews tear down home before it can topple into Lake Michigan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews tear down home before it can topple into Lake Michigan"

Crews tear down home before it falls into Lake Michigan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews tear down home before it falls into Lake Michigan"

Drone 8: House teeters above Lake Michigan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drone 8: House teeters above Lake Michigan"

Dog in Florida seen behind wheel of car, doing donuts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog in Florida seen behind wheel of car, doing donuts"

Midday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Midday"

Detectives, park rangers investigating possible fall from Angels Landing at Zion National Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Detectives, park rangers investigating possible fall from Angels Landing at Zion National Park"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories