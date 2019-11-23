Police: Student shows off gun at Springville High

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Parents received a letter Friday explaining why it took two days to inform them of a possible gun spotted on campus.

The incident in question happened on Wednesday, officials say, toward the end of the school day.

On Friday, Springville Police posted about the incident to Facebook:

We had an incident at the high school this week where a student may have brought a handgun to class.The faculty was… Posted by Springville Police Department on Friday, November 22, 2019

In a letter to parents, the district explained what happened:

Dear Parents and Students:



We are grateful for the quick action of students, faculty, administration and Springville law enforcement regarding an incident at the end of the school day on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Students were quick to inform faculty of the sighting of a weapon on a student. Our administrative team quickly informed law enforcement. Law enforcement was on campus within minutes investigating the incident.



During the Springville law enforcement investigation, the student is not on campus. Anytime we have a threat, the student suspect will undergo a risk assessment to determine educational placement.



You may receive questions of why information was not communicated out immediately. Our first priority is always to keep students and faculty safe. Our second priority is to send out accurate information. If this was an emergency, you would have been notified immediately. Thank you for your continued support during these difficult situations.



Springville High School has law enforcement on staff during the normal school day. Please visit with your student to remind them if they see anything suspicious to inform faculty, staff or administration. Another way to report an incident is through the SafeUT app. Reporting quickly helps to keep all students safe.



Thank you again for your support.



Sincerely,

Springville High School Administration

