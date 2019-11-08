Police stop wanted suspect after deploying spike strips on SR-201

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police stopped and arrested a suspect wanted on felony warrants after deploying spike strips on SR-201 early Friday morning.

According to Salt Lake City police, the suspect had been evading police throughout the day Thursday after being involved in a strong-arm robbery at The Gateway Mall.

The suspect was spotted later in the day in Salt Lake City driving a stolen white Honda Pilot.

Police discretely followed the suspect across multiple cities including Bountiful, Magna and finally West Valley City.

Officers were able to lay out spike strips on SR-201 before they began a brief chase. The suspect’s vehicle hit the strips and then stopped shortly after, the suspect surrendering to police.

The suspect’s identity has not be released but police say he was arrested for outstanding felony warrants, robbery, and possession of a stolen car.

