ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George man has been arrested after police say he made threats targeting Tonaquint Intermediate School.

The St. George Police Department (SGPD) reports that Jason Little was taken into custody on Tuesday after he threatened a SGPD school resource officer on Sept. 12.

According to the agency, “those threats included a photo of the officer in uniform and the school.”

Both the officer and Tonaquint Intermediate staff along with the entire Washington County School District (WCSD) were reportedly notified of the threats.

A statement released by SGPD regarding Little’s arrest reads in part:

“We take these threats seriously and will continue to work closely with our partners at the WCSD to ensure the safety of our students, staff and school resource officers. We would like to remind the public that if you see or hear a threat, report it to law enforcement immediately.”