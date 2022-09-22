ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The subject of a domestic violence situation that took place in St. George on Sept. 22 who police say suffers from mental illness is consequently facing numerous charges.

Tyler Oliphant has been charged with one count of School-Trespass on Grounds, two counts of Domestic Violence-Threat of Violence, one count of Domestic Violence in the Presence of a Child, one count of Evading Police, one count of Weapon Possession by a Dangerous Person as well as three additional warrants that include other felony charges.

An investigation into Oliphant began on Thursday at 8:10 a.m. when the St. George Police Department (SGPD) was dispatched to the area of 1700 North 2000 West on reports of a family fight involving a mentally ill person, later identified as Oliphant. Police say that “information provided by those on scene suggested that a weapon had been involved in the family fight.”

When contacted by police, Oliphant reportedly fled the scene on a bike. During the pursuit, SGPD says that Oliphant rode through the parking lots of Snow Canyon High and Snow Canyon Middle School, though officers were “directly behind him,” and “both school resource officers were made aware and on scene.”

From there, Oliphant reportedly jumped onto the bike trail along Lava Flow Drive, and was taken into custody by police at the corner of 2300 Santa Clara Drive shortly after.

Oliphant was then transported to St. George Regional Hospital where he was both treated and cleared by medical staff.

Following this incident, Oliphant has been booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility on the charges previously listed.