Police shooting overnight in Herriman turns deadly

by: ABC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – An officer-involved critical incident turns deadly late Thursday night in Herriman.

It happened at 5350 West Stone Hayes Drive.

The Herriman Polce Department’s Twitter Account says no officers were injured.

According to police, an adult male suspect died at the scene.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted once it becomes available.

