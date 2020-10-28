Police shooting overnight in Herriman turns deadly

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) - COVID-19 is striking hard in the Pacific Islander Community.Well-known local activist Margarita Satini passed away due to complications from the virus Tuesday morning. Her death came eight days after announcing she had the virus on Facebook.

You may remember Margarita Satini talking with our own Emily Clark about the importance of representation in the Census last May. Or the countless hours she put in aiding her community.