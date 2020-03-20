Police shooting injures man in Vernal

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4 News) – A police shooting in Vernal late Thursday night lands a man in the hospital.
It happened around 11:10 Thursday near Main Street between 500 and 700 West.
Vernal Police and Uintah County Sheriff Deputies say they approached a man with his hands on his waist.
They believe he had a weapon.
They say when he moved forward, they sent a K-9 after him and police fired their guns.
The man was rushed to the hospital.
His condition is unknown at this time.
The Wasatch Back Major Crimes Task Force will investigate the shooting.
