SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a person of interest after a pipe bomb was discovered in South Salt Lake on Tuesday afternoon.

The South Salt Lake Police Department has released an image of a person they believe is involved in placing the bomb outside of a Raising Cane’s parking lot near 2150 South State Street.

The suspect’s image was captured on surveillance camera footage. The person is seen wearing a long coat while wheeling a bicycle by their side.

(Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police)

Outdoor area where bomb was discovered

On Tuesday, authorities evacuated the restaurant as a precaution after the bomb was discovered. A Unified Fire Authority bomb squad was called to secure the scene and investigate the “incendiary device.” The pipe bomb was later safely detonated.

Authorities say no threats were received prior to the bomb’s discovery. No injuries were reported after the incident. Police have collected witness statements from the employees who work at the Raising Cane’s restaurant.

Officers are asking anyone who may recognize this person or have details about the case to contact the police at (801) 412-3645 or to email mstreet@sslc.gov.