Police seek suspects in multiple credit card thefts and burglaries in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Park City Police Department is looking for a group of suspects in credit card fraud and vehicle burglary cases.

Police say they are looking to question the suspects in connection with an on-going ring of fraudulent credit card activity.

The suspects are reportedly making multiple online fraudulent credit card transactions to rent hotel rooms for three to five days at a time.

While staying at the hotels, police say the suspects burglarize vehicles at night, stealing more credit cards and identities fo be used at hotels, resturants, retail outlets, and gas stations.

Police are advising the public to immediately call 911 when fraudulent credit card use is suspected.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call dispatch at 435-615-5500. There is also a Tip-A-Cop line at 435-615-5555 when information or tips can be left anonymously.