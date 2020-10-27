Police seek person of interest in trespassing and property damage incident

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police need help identifying a person of interest in a trespassing and property damage incident.

Police believe the person in the vehicle pictured below may have more information about the tresspassing and property damage incident.

Anyone who may recognize the vehicle or know the owner of the vehicle is asked to contact Corporal Cutler at 435-882-8900 or by calling dispatch at 435-882-5600 using option 1 and reference case 11858.

You may also message this page. Please reference case 11858.