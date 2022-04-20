SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly kidnapped two infant children out of South Salt Lake on Wednesday.

The South Salt Lake Police Department says the suspects are the children’s mother Yaneli Murillo and their grandmother Maria Alvarez, who also goes by “Murrillo.”

Police say two children are currently in danger — David Murillo, a one-month-old baby and Oaklii Murrillo, 2.

Two other young children may also be in danger — Librado Beccera-Murillo, 9 and Rosa Estrella Beccera-Murillo, 11.

Officers say the mother sent a text to a Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS) caseworker that her “children were killed or going to be killed.”

(Courtesy of the South Salt Lake Police Department)

Police say the two older children were removed from school by the two suspects on Wednesday.

Authorities say the children were ordered by the court to be removed from the mother’s care. Instead of cooperating, police say the mother and grandmother took the children and fled, refusing to hand over the children.

Police say the suspects were seen driving a Gray Dodge Durango with black rims to pick up the children from school. A tan-colored Ford Explorer is also linked to the suspects. A possible license plate on the vehicle is 4R4KV.

If you have seen these people or know of their whereabouts, please call (801) 840-4000.