Police searching for triple robbery suspects in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for two suspects who committed three robberies in Layton on Thursday night and Friday morning.

The Layton Police Department says the two suspects were masked and armed with bats as they entered three businesses in the Layton area. The suspects demanded money and merchandise from all three businesses.

Police say both suspects appear to be in their early 20s and are described as under 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 140-180 pounds.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in providing any information regarding the incident or the identity of the suspects.

If you have any information, contact the Layton Police Department at (801) 497-8300.