Police searching for three suspects after shooting in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Police Department are searching for suspects after a shooting Sunday night in Midvale.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. near 7600 South and State Street.

Police say the three suspects went to a camping trailer, kicked the door in, and had an argument with the victim.

According to Unified Police, a shot was fired and the victim suffered a gunshot wound in the neck area.

Officers say the victim is in stable condition.

Police believe the three suspects are either Hispanic or Polynesian and are possibly in a four-door black car.

If you have any information, please call Unified Police at 801-743-7000.