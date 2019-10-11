Police searching for suspects after carjacking and kidnapping in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – Police are searching for three men behind a carjacking that turned into a kidnapping.

Police say it started when the three men broke the window of a car and drove off with a teenage boy at 3630 South Queenpointe Lane in West Valley City.

Then, Police tell ABC4 News the teen jumped out or was pushed out of the moving car at 1322 West Murray Taylorsville Road in Taylorsville.

Police spiked the car’s tires and the men crashed at 5000 South Woodhaven Drive.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

The teenager was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

