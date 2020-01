WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Jordan are searching for those responsible for an aggravated robbery.

It happened at a McDonald’s at 4601 West 6200 South on Saturday night.

Police say a car full of people pulled up and robbed the McDonald’s at gunpoint.

If you know anything about this, please call West Jordan police at (801) 256-2000.

