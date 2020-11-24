Police searching for suspect in veterinary hospital robbery in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man they say robbed the Alta Veterinary Hospital.

According to the Sandy City Police Department, the man entered and robbed the Veterinary Hospital around 10:30 p.m. on the evening of Nov. 20.

If you have any information or recognize this man, please call the Sandy police at 801-799-3000. The police ask you to reference case number # 20-58360.

