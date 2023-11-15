SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City police said officers were searching Wednesday night for a suspect who fled after allegedly driving a stolen car.

ABC4’s Anneka Johns said there was a large police presence around 8 p.m. near the intersection of 500 North and 1465 West, in the city’s Fairpark neighborhood.

Police said officers stopped a stolen car, and the driver ran. While police are looking for the suspect, they said there is no known danger to the community.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody.