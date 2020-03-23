Police searching for stabbing suspect, victim in hospital

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Police are searching for a man who stabbed another man in Magna.

It happened late Sunday night near 2650 South and 8550 West.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other.

They got into an argument and one stabbed the other.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they know the suspect and are searching for him right now.

What others are clicking on: