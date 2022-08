SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – South Jordan Public Safety (SJPS) is on the hunt for two theft suspects.

Police say two unknown men broke into the Pedego Electric Bikes located at 651 West South Jordan Parkway at around 3:30 a.m. on August 17. The men reportedly stole three electric bikes and then left in the white van pictured below.

Courtesy of South Jordan Public Safety, Twitter

If you have any information regarding the theft, SJPS advises you to contact Detective Carlisle at (801) 840-4000.