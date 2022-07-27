FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help after a group of teens ran away from their homes in Farmington.

The Farmington Police Department are searching for Catherine Perez (15), Danica Bell (14), Ezra Bawden (15), and Brandon Kuhn (15), who were all reported as runaways on July 25.

Photos of the teens were not immediately provided.

On July 24, both Bawden and Kuhn were previously reported as runaways only to leave their homes later that day.

Investigators believe the four children are all together and are “taking measures to hide their location.”

They have also made contact with their friends over social media.

At this time, police say there is no evidence to suggest the children were abducted or are being harbored by an adult, and this case does not meet the following criteria for an Amber Alert:

·Law enforcement believes a child or children have been abducted

· The child or children are 17 years old or younger

· Law enforcement believes the victim(s) face imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death

· There is information that could assist the public in the safe recovery of the victim or apprehension of a suspect

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington City Police Department at (801) 451-5453.