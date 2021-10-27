Police searching for woman missing out of Nephi

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Nephi Police Department are seeking information that will help locate a woman who has been missing since August.

Miriam Judith Salgado, 44, was reported missing by family members in the Nephi area after a few weeks of no contact in August.

She is described as Hispanic, 5-feet-2 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 101 pounds.

Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Salgado last had contact with Police on Aug. 19. Washington County Deputies located her vehicle abandoned in a desert area near Virgin, Utah on September 20.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding Salgado’s whereabouts contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 435-656-6644 or email tips@Washeriff.net.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories