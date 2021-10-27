Police searching for woman missing out of Nephi

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Nephi Police Department are seeking information that will help locate a woman who has been missing since August.

Miriam Judith Salgado, 44, was reported missing by family members in the Nephi area after a few weeks of no contact in August.

She is described as Hispanic, 5-feet-2 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 101 pounds.

Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Salgado last had contact with Police on Aug. 19. Washington County Deputies located her vehicle abandoned in a desert area near Virgin, Utah on September 20.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding Salgado’s whereabouts contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 435-656-6644 or email tips@Washeriff.net.