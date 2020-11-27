Police searching for missing teen hiker in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Washington County Sherriff’s Office is searching for a teen hiker who went missing on the Red Mountain Trail on Friday.

Officials say Britton Kelsey, 15, went missing on the Red Mountain Trail off of SR-18 mile marker 16 around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

He is described as being a white male, 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has medium-length dark hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a light blue sweater and black shorts.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert on Friday afternoon, asking residents to check around their homes and yards for any sign of him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Washington County Dispatch at 435-634-5730.

