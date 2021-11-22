UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing elderly Sandy woman with Alzheimer’s

UPDATED MONDAY 11/22/21 6:44 p.m.

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A silver alert that was issued for a missing Sandy woman has been canceled Monday evening after she was found safe.

Original Story: Police searching for missing elderly Sandy woman with Alzheimer’s

MONDAY 11/22/21 4:45 p.m.

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A silver alert has been issued Monday afternoon for a special needs woman with Alzheimer’s who is missing out of Sandy.

Penny Grant, 77, was last seen at 1 p.m. on Monday at 10618 S. 390 E. She was last seen wearing a polka dot shirt that police say was either white and pink or white and purple, with gray pants.

Grant is 5’4″ tall, weighs 146 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say Grant drives a 2001 white and gray Buick Regal GS with the license plate number 151MVC.

Anyone with information regarding Grant’s whereabouts should call the Sandy Police Department at 801-568-7214.