UPDATE: Provo boy found safe after being reported missing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: MONDAY, 12/13/21, 3:52 P.M.

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Police said the boy has been found safe on Monday afternoon.

—————————————————————————————————————–

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a missing boy from Provo last seen at school on Monday.

Provo Police have identified the missing boy as 11-year-old Patrick Kolling.

Authorities say he was last seen at school around 9 a.m. and was wearing a green/gray hoodie with a white circular logo on the back, cargo pants, and black/white shoes.

If you have seen him or have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact police at (801) 852-6210.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories