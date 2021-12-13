UPDATE: Provo boy found safe after being reported missing

UPDATE: MONDAY, 12/13/21, 3:52 P.M.

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Police said the boy has been found safe on Monday afternoon.

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a missing boy from Provo last seen at school on Monday.

Provo Police have identified the missing boy as 11-year-old Patrick Kolling.

Authorities say he was last seen at school around 9 a.m. and was wearing a green/gray hoodie with a white circular logo on the back, cargo pants, and black/white shoes.

If you have seen him or have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact police at (801) 852-6210.