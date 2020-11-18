Police searching for missing man last seen in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, (ABC4 News) — The Unified Police Department is searching for a man that was reported missing out of West Jordan Wednesday.

According to the Unified Police Department, Auhia Finau, 18, was last seen leaving the area of 6500 S. 2700 W in a black Dodge Caravan with the license plate 2D4VY.

Finau is described as 5-foot-8 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, with a buzzed haircut and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Police say Finau has a Traumatic Brain Injury and is considered to be “high functioning special needs.”

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call UPD at 801-743-7000.

MORE NEWS: