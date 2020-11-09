Police searching for missing Idaho woman, 2 kids traveling to Utah

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing Idaho woman and 2 children that are believed to be heading south to Utah.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Mandy Guvenich, 35, and her two children, Tristan and Konnor, were last seen in the Weston, Idaho area heading south in a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer with an Idaho license plate 1F67643.

According to a news release, Guvenich suffers from mental health issues. Police believe the two children may be at risk due to cold temperatures, lack of money, and lack of resources for the children.

Guvenich is described as being 5-foot-3 inches tall, with red hair, blue eyes and a red birthmark on her forearm.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 208-852-1234 option 2.

