UPDATE: Missing Draper woman found safe Monday evening

UPDATE: MONDAY 12/6/21 6:39 P.M.

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A woman reported missing out of Draper has been found safe at a hospital Monday evening, police said.

———————————————————————————————————————–

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a woman who has been missing out of Draper since Nov. 29, her family says.

Debbie Nicholson, 55, was reported missing by her family on Sunday and police are asking the public for help with finding her.

Officers and family went to Nicholson’s apartment to check on her, but she was not home, a press release says. Officers noticed items that seemed out of place and noticed essential personal belongings were left behind.

Nicholson is described as being an indigenous American with brown and gray hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. She drives a silver 2007 Toyota Camry with a Utah license plate #D455WM.

Courtesy: Draper Police Department

Police say Nicholson is not known to travel often but has family contacts in Vernal, UT, Montana, Wyoming, and Arizona.

Nicholson has a few undisclosed medical conditions, police say.

If anyone has information about Nicholson’s whereabouts, call Draper Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case number 21-26575.