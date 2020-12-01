Over due 13-year-old from Centerville found safe

UPDATE: William Hatch has been found and transported to his home, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing 13-year-old from Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy that was reported missing out of Centerville Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Centerville Police Department, William Hatch, who was last seen leaving the Spectrum Academy where he is a student around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

He is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall to 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs approximately over 100 pounds, and has short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue and black winter coat with yellow stitching, faded blue jeans, and white high-top tennis shoes.

Police also say he is considered to be on the Autism spectrum.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Centerville Police Department at 801-298-6000.

