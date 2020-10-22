Police searching for man who allegedly set woman on fire at Murray motel

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are searching for a man they believe set a woman on fire at a motel in Murray early Thursday morning.

According to Murray City Police, they were called to a report of structure fire at the Studio 6 located at 6600 South 975 East around 3 a.m.

When police arrived, they located the 34-year-old woman, who had burns on over 70% of her body. She was rushed to the hospital and is currently fighting for her life.

Police say the man doused the woman with an unknown accellerant and lit her on fire.

The suspect, 44-year-old Andrew Todd Curtis, fled on foot and is currently sought by police. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 190lbs. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, black ball cap, and jeans.



Any information on the suspect’s whereabouts please contact police at 801-840-4000

referencing case number 20C020038.

His last known place of residence is Moab, Utah.

*DEVELOPING* This information is developing and an update will be provided if more details are released.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately