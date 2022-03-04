ARIZONA (ABC4) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an unsolved murder case of a Utah woman in 1998.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the victim is Kris Jake-Moon, 31, of Cedar City, Utah.

The woman was found on Feb. 16, 1998 along Highway 91 near milepost 4.4. Authorities found the woman’s body in a brush area east of the highway. An autopsy showed the woman died by blunt force trauma.

While investigating, detectives learned the victim was last spotted at the Oasis Casino in Mesquite, NV on Friday, Feb. 13, 1998.

Eyewitnesses saw the woman leaving the casino with five other people — two women and three men. Officials have since identified one of the men.

(Courtesy of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Police are searching for two other identified suspects seen leaving with the victim: Darrel Calvin Drye Jr. and Rosealia Bushhead.

They’re also looking to identify the two unknown males seen in the images above.

Surveillance footage from the casino shows one man wearing a cowboy hat and another wearing a “distinguishable jacket.” Both men are described as Hispanic and frequented the casino.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit at (928) 753-0753 ext. 4408 or call the toll-free number at 1-800-522-4312 and reference case DR#98-03894.