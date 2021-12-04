Police searching for graffiti vandals tagging St. George area

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for the suspects responsible for vandalism in the Dixie Downs area.

The St. George Police Department posted several photos showing the graffiti-laced walls throughout the Dixie Downs area. There have been four separate incidents on city property so far.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vandals. Police say they’re working closely with the city’s Parks Department on this case.

“Please keep an eye out in your neighborhood for suspicious activity,” police say. “If you see something, say something. Help keep St. George the great place it is!”

If anyone has information regarding the suspects, contact St. George Police at (435) 627-4300.