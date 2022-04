WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The West Valley City Police Department has called upon citizens to help identify the suspect of a recent hit and run incident.

On April 10 at about 1:45 p.m. the driver of a silver SUV ran a red light at 4800 W 4100 S and hit a man riding a bicycle.

The driver of the suspect vehicle took off following the accident. The biker was injured and remains in serious condition.

Anyone with information on this incident has been asked to contact the WVCPD at (801)-840-4000.