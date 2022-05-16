SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for three suspects connected to a shooting that left one man dead outside of a South Salt Lake Winco on May 9.

The South Salt Lake Police Department has arrested one suspect, Damian Stafon Coleman, 27, on charges of murder and aggravated robbery on May 11.

Police have identified the victim as Romeo Charles Williams, 26.

Romeo Charles Williams (Victim)

Suspects (Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police Department)

Officers had been searching for suspects after Williams was found shot and killed in a Winco parking lot on Monday night. Authorities found the victim’s body with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the road near 2190 South Main Street around 10:14 p.m.

Detectives are now searching for three more suspects connected to the case.

Police say all three suspects should be considered armed and dangerous:

Mckennalyn Elizabeth Cummins, 24

Known to frequent the Weber, Box Elder and Davis County areas and has spent time in Roy.

Terell Dayshawn Jones, 30

Known to frequent the Weber and Davis County areas and has spent a “significant amount of time” in Roy.

Authorities say Cummins and Jones share a two-year-old child together.

Stafon Dshawn Coleman, 21

Known to frequent the Weber and Davis County areas and has spent a “significant amount of time” in Roy.

Police say Coleman is the half-brother of Jones.

Surveillance camera footage captured the victim being chased through the Winco parking lot by two men. The footage shows the victim being shot on Main Street by the two suspects.

Police say one of the suspect’s vehicles is seen almost striking the victim before fleeing the scene. During police questioning, the suspect admitted to premeditated plans of robbing the victim. The suspect reportedly told police he would likely receive financial compensation after committing the robbery.

No further details have been released at this time as the investigation continues.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this case to email nhill@sslc.gov or call (801) 412-3655.