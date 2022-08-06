LAYTON, Utah – Police are searching for a missing teenager out of Layton, Utah after she allegedly ran away from a treatment center in the area of 2000 West Gordon Avenue on Thursday.

Layton City Police Department (LCPD) says that Natalee, 16, ran away from the treatment center on August 4 around 6:45 p.m.

According to the agency, “she doesn’t know anyone in the area, and we are concerned about her safety.”

Natalee was last seen wearing a gray shirt, shorts, and black socks with no shoes on.

Anyone with information on Natalee’s whereabouts is urged to contact LCPD at (801) 497-8300.