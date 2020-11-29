Police search for suspect in West Jordan shooting

WEST JORDAN (ABC4 News) – Police officers are searching for the suspect in a shooting at an apartment complex in West Jordan that happened Sunday evening.

A call came into police dispatch around 5:30 p.m. and brought officers to 6416 Wilshire Park Ave., where they found a man with a gunshot wound in his leg.



West Jordan Police officers investigate a shooting at 6416 Wilshire Park Ave. Sunday night.

West Jordan Police tell ABC4 News that the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, and first responders took him to an area hospital for treatment.

At last check Sunday night, officers were still gathering evidence at the scene of the shooting, but they did not have any leads on a possible suspect.