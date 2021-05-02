Police search for suspect allegedly tied to SLC homicide

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Following the discovery of a homicide in Salt Lake City, Saturday, police attempt to locate the alleged suspect.

On May 1, a man was found dead by a passerby near 300 west and Hansen Ave around 7:35 a.m., and according to the Salt Lake Police Department, 42-year-old Nathaniel Joseph Kenyon, is believed to be tied to the case.

“We are attempting to locate a suspect in a homicide reported May 1st. Nathaniel Joseph Kenyon, 42. He should be considered armed and dangerous,” informs the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Detectives describe Kenyon as an 185 pound adult Caucasian man, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’10 and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows additional information regarding this case is asked to call 801-799-3000.