SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this child?
The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake is searching for a missing child, David Martinez, 12, from Salt Lake County.
Police say Martinez was last seen in the area of 4300 W 5300 S around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Authorities say the boy is currently in need of medication.
Martinez is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds and has brown eyes and curly brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black and blue striped basketball shorts and black Vans sneakers.
If you have seen this boy or know of his whereabouts, please contact authorities at (801) 840-4000.