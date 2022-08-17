HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake (UPD) is searching for a missing endangered teen.

Jaxon Higbee, 16, is a white male standing at 5’11” and weighing 180 pounds. Officers say Higbee has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with purple writing, gray sweatpants, and black framed glasses in the area of 5300 South 1900 East at 8:30 p.m. on August 16.

Jaxon Higbee (Courtesy of UPD)

The UPD says that Higbee has a traumatic brain injury, making him more vulnerable to danger.

If you have any information on Higbee’s whereabouts, the UPD advises you to contact them at (801) 840-4000 and reference case number 22-79719.