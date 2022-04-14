OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this girl?

The South Ogden Police Department says 18-year-old Delaney was last seen on Sunday, April 3, 2022 while on her way to a date.

Police say she hasn’t returned home since and her family has no idea who she may have left with. The family also says she has not contacted anyone since her disappearance and this is not abnormal behavior for her to go with friends but she usually stays in contact with her family.

Her family says she is not a runaway teen and believes she is in danger at this time.

Although the family says they don’t have a lot of information about her circumstances, they “have been doing everything we can. We want to find her so badly. We have professionals who are helping us that know what they are doing.”

If you have seen this girl or have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the police at (801) 622-2600 and reference case number #22SO3387.