MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are releasing more information about a missing Murray man with mental health needs who disappeared on Aug. 3.

Murray Police say Victor Acosta Duran, 48, was last seen near the Murray City Postal Office located at 4989 S. State St. around 1 p.m.

Duran headed to the post office with his wife and one of his children at the time. For an unknown reason, Duran walked out of the post office around 1:05 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Authorities say Duran “battles” with mental health needs and requires medication.

“He may be disoriented and physically unwell as he is missing said medication, but is not considered to be dangerous,” authorities added.

Duran is described as a Latino man standing 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, Adidas running shoes and a blue cap.

He is also fluent in both English and Spanish.

Anyone who may have seen Duran is asked to call:

Murray Police at (801) 840-4000 and reference case number MR22-26950.

Duran’s wife, Karina Rodriguez at (801) 739-1244

Duran’s son, Victor Acosta at (801) 895-5752.