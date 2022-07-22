PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman?

Pleasant Grove Police are searching Melissa Hruban, 34, from Pleasant Grove who was last seen leaving her home on July 20.

Police describe Hruban as 5 feet 4 inches tall, with dark brown or purple hair and has several tattoos on her arms and shoulder. Authorities say she is also an endangered person.

Her vehicle is described as a white-colored Chrysler Town and Country minivan with a green decal and a Utah license plate F760JC.

Anyone who may have seen Hruban is asked to contact authorities at (979) 398-5107.