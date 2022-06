SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Have you seen this child?

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) is searching for a missing boy — Dieudonne LeJoto, 11.

LeJoto was last seen near the area of 1450 S West Temple Street in Salt Lake City.

Police say the boy was last spotted wearing a green shirt and black shorts.

If you have seen this boy or know of his whereabouts, please contact local authorities immediately.