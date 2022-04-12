UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

Springville Police are searching for a man involved in starting a fire at a local gas station in Springville.

Police say the incident happened at Jake’s Brookside Gas Station.

The suspect’s image was caught by surveillance camera footage. A burst of flames can be seen as the man is standing near a gas pump with his vehicle.

(Courtesy of Springville Police)

(Courtesy of Springville Police)

(Courtesy of Springville Police)

The man was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket and has a beard.

Although no injuries were reported, police say the incident “could have been much worse.”

Police are asking anyone who may have seen this man to contact authorities at (801) 489-9421.