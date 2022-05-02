WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

Police are searching for a man named as a person of interest in a stabbing homicide that occurred in West Valley City on Saturday.

West Valley City Police say the suspect is Deon Jennings, 30. Jennings is described as 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair that is cut shorter than the photo shows.

Police say Jennings is being sought for questioning involving the homicide of Willie Houston, 59.

Officers say Houston was discovered with stab wounds in his apartment on April 30 around 8:15 p.m. One witness told police Houston was knocking on their door while “bleeding badly.”

Authorities say the incident happened at the Aspenwood Apartments located at 4178 South 4080 West in West Valley City. The suspect, Jennings, lives in the same apartment complex as Houston, police say.

Eyewitnesses tell authorities Houston and Jennings were seen arguing before the alleged stabbing. Jennings is the nephew of Houston’s girlfriend, authorities say.

When police arrived, they found Houston injured and transported him to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Since the fatal incident, police say Jennings has remained at large. Officers are asking the public for their help to find the missing man for questioning.

Anyone who may have seen Jennings or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the police at (801) 840-4000 and reference case WV22-34780. Tips can be made anonymously.