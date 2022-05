SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman?

The Sandy City Police Department is searching for a missing woman identified as Sarah Best, 44.

Police say Best is an endangered adult who was last seen on Sunday, May 15 around 6 p.m.

She has not been seen or heard from since that time.

Sarah Best (Courtesy of Sandy City Police department)

Best is described as a white female who appears to have brown hair.

If you recognize this woman or know of her whereabouts, please contact authorities at (801) 799-3000.